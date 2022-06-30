SL vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: The start of play on Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle has been delayed due to rain. Australia will begin Day 2 at 98/3 after having bowled the hosts out for 212. Nathan Lyon's 20th 5-wicket haul helped Australia bowl Sri Lanka out for a modest total despite Niroshan Dickwella's counter-attacking 58. The visitors then began strongly with the bat, but soon lost opener David Warner for 25 off 24 to Ramesh Mendis. Mendis then had his second wicket when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 13. Sri Lanka got another breakthrough when a mix-up resulted in Steve Smith being run-out for 6. Usman Khawaja, however, has been steady for Australia, and was batting on 47 at Stumps on Day 1. Travis Head was the other batter at the crease. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka XI:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia straight from the Galle International Stadium