Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Start Of Play Delayed By Rain
Sri Lanka vs Australia live updates: Australia will be looking to rebuild after going three wickets down against Sri Lanka.
SL vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: The start of play on Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle has been delayed due to rain. Australia will begin Day 2 at 98/3 after having bowled the hosts out for 212. Nathan Lyon's 20th 5-wicket haul helped Australia bowl Sri Lanka out for a modest total despite Niroshan Dickwella's counter-attacking 58. The visitors then began strongly with the bat, but soon lost opener David Warner for 25 off 24 to Ramesh Mendis. Mendis then had his second wicket when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 13. Sri Lanka got another breakthrough when a mix-up resulted in Steve Smith being run-out for 6. Usman Khawaja, however, has been steady for Australia, and was batting on 47 at Stumps on Day 1. Travis Head was the other batter at the crease. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka XI:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
SL vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Live
UPDATE - 10.51 am IST (5.21 am GMT) - As we still wait for the inspection, here is a tweet from Roshan Abeysinghe - 'The rain has ceased but the winds in Galle is gale force. The start of day quite a long way away.' Not promising signs. Let's stay positive.
While we continue to wait for the start of the game, an interesting fact! Nathan Lyon grabbed his first five-fer on his Test debut at Galle in Sri Lanka way back in 2011. Eleven years later, Lyon still continues to be a real threat. We witnessed him take his 20th five-fer on Day 1 against the same opposition. Nine out of those 20 five-wicket hauls have come in Asia as he equalled the legendary Shane Warne's record of taking the most fifers in Asia (visiting bowlers in the continent). GOAT for a reason!
UPDATE - 9.53 am IST (4.23 am GMT) - A slight ray of hope, folks! It's not raining at the moment, but the wind continues to be intense. However, there has been a lot of water collected on the covers. There is an inspection set to take place at 10.45 am IST (5.15 am GMT). We will keep you updated!
UPDATE - 9.30 am IST (4.00 am GMT) - We witnessed a full day of cricket without any interruptions on Day 1. But unfortunately, the live visuals from the stadium show that there is a slight drizzle at the moment and the conditions are quite windy as well. The whole ground is covered and we are hearing that the wind is so intense that a small stand has just collapsed. Let's hope the weather clears up soon and we begin on time. Stay tuned...
Sri Lanka on the other hand need wickets and they need them quickly. They have 114 runs still in the bank and they have to make sure Australia do not run away with a big lead. Just like on Day 1, we can expect the spinners to play a crucial role once again. Let's see what we have in store in the first session of Day 2. Stay tuned!
Australia put on a clinical performance with the ball. They bundled out Sri Lanka for just 212. It was their spinners, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson who demolished the Sri Lankan batting lineup as they grabbed 8 wickets between them, with Nathan Lyon picking yet another five-fer. Coming to bat, they lost three wickets, but Usman Khawaja is looking solid at the moment. He along with Travis Head will want to bat deep and stitch a big partnership.
Hello and welcome back folks! It’s time for the second day of this first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia to get underway. We witnessed an intriguing Day 1 of this Test. A total of 13 wickets fell and it's Australia who have their noses slightly ahead in this game so far. Having said that, we can’t count Sri Lanka out completely. A few early wickets and they will be right on top.
... DAY 2 ...
That's all we have from the opening day of this Test match. 13 wickets fell, 10 belonging to the spinners and we are expecting this trend to continue on Thursday as well. The first ball on Day 2 will be at 10 am IST (4.30 am GMT) but you can join us in advance for the build-up. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
Earlier in the morning, Dimuth Karunaratne won the all-important toss but his decision to bat first was not ably backed by his players. They started well in the first hour but then two needless shots resulted in two wickets. Thereafter, the Australian spinners turned on the heat in the afternoon session with Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson making full use of the helpful conditions. Just when the chips were down and surviving appeared next to impossible, Niroshan Dickwella walked in. 'Attack is the best form of defense' - Dickwella pulled out that old cliche from the closet and his fresh and positive approach gave wings to the Lankan innings. Although, despite his efforts, the home team put up only 212 runs on the board.