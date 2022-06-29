SL vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Australia in Galle on Wednesday. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after winning their maiden home ODI series against Australia in 30 years and will look to do well in the Test series. Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been handed his debut Test cap, with the hosts opting for three spinners. Australia, meanwhile, have opted for two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson. Travis Head is also an option for spin if Australia want to turn to him. Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc make up the pace attack, with all-rounder Cameron Green also an option. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka XI:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia straight from the Galle International Stadium