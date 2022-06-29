Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat vs Australia
SL vs AUS, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in Galle.
SL vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Australia in Galle on Wednesday. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after winning their maiden home ODI series against Australia in 30 years and will look to do well in the Test series. Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been handed his debut Test cap, with the hosts opting for three spinners. Australia, meanwhile, have opted for two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson. Travis Head is also an option for spin if Australia want to turn to him. Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc make up the pace attack, with all-rounder Cameron Green also an option. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka XI:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
SL vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Live
2 runs.
No run.
Starc starts with a fullish delivery, around off. Good shape into the batter for Starc. Pathum Nissanka though makes a good leave.
Right then, we're done with all the pre-match formalities and it's time for the real action to begin. The Australian players are spreading on the field and Mitchell Starc is marking his run-up. Out come the Sri Lankan openers, Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka. The Lankan captain had a tough time against Starc on the last tour of Australia here as he was dismissed five times by the speedster. All in readiness, here we go...
The players from both sides have lined up in the middle. It's time for the national anthems of both sides. Australia's first and then Sri Lanka's. We're done with the anthems and now the players are observing a minute's silence in the memory of our beloved Shane Keith Warne.
Pitch report - The surface looks fine and it's a typical Galle pitch. It's hard in nature but some of the cracks are moving already. Putting runs on the board will be the way forward. Spinners will dominate and the batters will have to work hard for their runs.
Pat Cummins, the Aussie skipper, says he would have batted first as well but now hopes that there will be some swing early on. Smiles and adds that they have managed to put up a XI and informs that Travis Head has passed the fitness test and is playing. Further shares that their team combination is about two seamers, two spinners and a couple of all-rounders. Tells that it's a bit unfortunate to have Josh Hazlewood on the bench as they are going in with Mitchell Starc.
Dimuth Karunaratne, the captain of Sri Lanka, says that they know how the ball will behave on the last two days and hence this decision. He confirms the Test debut of Jeffrey Vandersay and informs that they are going with three genuine spinners and one seamer.