 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Sri Lanka Pacer Lasith Malinga Turns Off-Spinner, Claims Three Wickets

Updated: 31 October 2017 22:36 IST

Known for his pace and toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga stunned everyone when he bowled off-spinners in the final of the MCA 'A' division knockout tournament.

Watch: Sri Lanka Pacer Lasith Malinga Turns Off-Spinner, Claims Three Wickets
Malinga stunned everyone when he bowled off-spinners. © Twitter

Lasith Malinga was left out of the series against Pakistan, but he still managed to make the headlines. After being snubbed from a full series against Pakistan, Malinga opted to play in the domestic league. Known for his pace and toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga stunned everyone when he bowled off-spinners in the final of the MCA 'A' division knockout tournament. To everyone's surprise, the Sri Lankan managed to take three wickets.

Malinga, who was leading Teejay Lanka in the domestic league, helped his team restrict LB Finance to 125/7 in 25 overs . Teejay Lanka went on to win the match by 82 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method.

The 34-year old was a regular member of the ODI side but injuries had marred his progress in the national side.

"I'm playing after 19 months following a leg injury. In the Zimbabwe and India series, I couldn't play well. I'll see where I'm at after this series, and evaluate how long I can play given the way my body is. No matter how experienced I am - if I can't win a match for the team and do what the team needs, there's no point in me being here," Malinga had said after their series defeat against India recently.

Sri Lanka won the Test series against Pakistan 2-0, but their good show in Tests was soon overshadowed by their miserable performance in the ODIs and T20Is.

Sri Lanka suffered a 5-0 series whitewash against Pakistan in the ODIs which was soon followed by 3-0 drubbing in the three-match Twenty20 International series.

Topics : Sri Lanka Separamadu Lasith Malinga Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Lasith Malinga To Assess Sri Lanka Future After India Series
Lasith Malinga To Assess Sri Lanka Future After India Series
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fire India To Another Emphatic Win
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fire India To Another Emphatic Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.