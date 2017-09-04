 
Sri Lanka Name T20 Squad Against India

Updated: 04 September 2017 21:02 IST

Sri Lanka Monday named a 15-member squad led by the newly appointed Twenty20 skipper Upul Tharanga for a one-off match against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Upul Tharanga was named as the captain for the one-off T20 against India © AFP

Sri Lanka Monday named a 15-member squad led by the newly appointed Twenty20 skipper Upul Tharanga for a one-off match against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Wednesday's match will be Tharanga's first since being named skipper for the shortest form of the game in July following the resignation of Angelo Mathews who was the captain for all three formats of the game. The one-off Twenty20 match is being played after Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash by India in the five-match one-day international series on Sunday. It compounded a humiliating three-nil defeat in their three-match Test series on home soil.

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Vikum Sanjaya.



