Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan believes that India skipper Rohit Sharma could play another World Cup. Rohit, who is 36 years old, will be a year older by the time India play the next World Cup -- a T20 mega event set to be hosted by USA and West Indies in June 2024. Muralitharan is confident that Rohit will feature in the tournament if he works as hard on his fitness as Virat Kohli. The former spinner added that Rohit must be thinking about playing the World Cup next year.

"You look at his ODI World Cup performance. The starts he gave, the kind of strike rates he batted at. He never failed in the tournament. And he's only 36, that's young. He can play another World Cup if he pushes his fitness like Virat," Muralitharan told JioCinema.

"Rohit batted with a strike rate of 130 in ODIs, which is not bad for T20. He's an experienced player. You just have to work harder on your fitness after 35. If the desire is there, he'll play. I think he'll definitely play another World Cup. It's on his mind," he added.

It is worth noting that Rohit has not played any T20I game for India ever since the side's 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022.

There is not doubt that the Indian cricket team is looking to include as many youngsters in the T20I team as possible but Rohit's sublime form in ODI cricket has kept him in strong contention for the T20 mega event in 2024.