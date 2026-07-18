Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will observe a minute's silence before the start of Saturday's Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 matches at the SSC Grounds in Colombo to honour the memory of legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away at the age of 89. In an official statement, the board also announced that players from all participating teams will wear black armbands during the day's fixtures as a mark of respect for one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever known.

Expressing its condolences, SLC remembered Sobers not only for his unparalleled achievements on the field but also for his lasting association with Sri Lankan cricket.

"Sri Lanka Cricket expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies cricketer and one of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever produced,” the board said in a statement.

The governing body highlighted Sobers' unique connection with the island nation, recalling his stint as head coach of the Sri Lanka national team during the early 1980s, including the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

"Sir Garry shared a special and enduring bond with Sri Lankan cricket, as he served as the coach of Sri Lanka National Team during the early 1980s, including the 1983 Cricket World Cup,” the statement read.

As part of the tribute, a minute's silence will be observed before the commencement of the LPL fixtures in Colombo, while players will take the field wearing black armbands as SLC said, "As a mark of respect to this legendary son of cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket will observe a minute's silence before the commencement of today's Lanka Premier League 2026 matches at the SSC Grounds, Colombo. Players from all teams participating in today's matches will also wear black armbands as a tribute to the late Sir Garry Sobers."

SLC also extended its sympathies to Sobers' family, saying the entire cricketing fraternity in Sri Lanka stood united in mourning the loss of one of the sport's most iconic figures.

Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history, Sobers left an enduring impact on generations of players through his extraordinary exploits with bat and ball, while his contribution to Sri Lankan cricket as a coach further strengthened his legacy in the country.

Concluding their tribute, Sri Lanka Cricket said Sobers' influence on the game would continue to resonate across the cricketing world.

"His extraordinary legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers around the world."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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