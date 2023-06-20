The latest AC Neilsen survey has revealed that in India adults spend more time in physical exercise than kids, while more kids play sports. But yoga has a deep connection with India's sports stars. They use it as a way to keep the mind and body aligned in their quest for excellence. "Yoga is a wonderful discipline. It made me feel confident and competitive. Practice yoga.. it will make you relaxed and free, yet active and energetic," said Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's fitness routine revolves around yoga. The former Indian captain not just does it for cricket training, but also to set couple goals with his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

Greats like VVS Laxman, and India's modern wall Cheteshwar Pujara have used yoga for the magnificent work of connecting body and mind through breath and for corrections in posture.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan too swears by it

"Yoga brings lots of stability, mobility, and flexibility, it brings a lot of patience as well. The practice of yoga helps you to think better, and respond to situations better," said Dhawan.

Traditionally players like Dravid and Tendulkar have taken to yoga asanas not just as help to prevent major injuries, but also as a way to heal injuries faster.

Yoga happens beyond the Mat. Anything you do with attention to what you feel is doing Yoga. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Y0vqI17RcK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2020

While several Indian and world athletes have made lifestyle changes through yoga, others like Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra have made it a social event to connect with his fans.

While recovering from a car crash, cricketer Rishabh Pant has resorted to yoga underwater.

Even 23-time grand slam winner has made yoga the cool Florida workout.