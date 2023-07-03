Jonny Bairstow's dismissal on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia sparked major controversy at Lord's. The incident happened on the final ball of the 52nd over of England's 371-run chase when Bairstow ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green. While the ball was easily carried by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, Bairstown decided to leave his crease in order to have a chat with his captain Ben Stokes, who was standing at the non-striker's end, as it was the final ball of the over.

However, the ball wasn't dead yet and Carey showed great awareness to hit the stumps. The decision was referred to third umpire Marais Erasmus, who ruled Bairstow had been run out.

The incident came as a shock to many, including Bairstow, who stood there in disbelief over the same.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg also expressed his disappointment over the incident and slammed the fielding team for the same. Hogg suggested that since Bairstow wasn't attempting a run after ducking the ball, the decision should've been "not out".

"Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman," Hogg tweeted.

Bairstow wicket, Not Out. Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary. Not attempting a run, end of over, scratched crease then walked for the regulation BS chat between overs between batsman. #ashes #ENGvsAUS — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 2, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Wow — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 2, 2023

Poor cricket all round. Poor attention to detail from Bairstow but poor sportsmanship from the Oz. Sad to see. — Glenn Delve (@glenndelve) July 2, 2023

So all is fair in love & war! Jonny Bairstow falls, face forward, from a stab in the back! Technicalities & minutiae apart, Cricket has ceased to be a gentleman's game for a while now! This decision should have been reversed by the Aussies, no gracious winners by any standards! https://t.co/E035JnOPgr — GreenwithEnvy (@envy_greenwith) July 2, 2023

After Bairstow's dismissal, Stokes struck a stunning unbeaten hundred to give his side hope of an extraordinary win.

Advertisement

England were 243-6 at lunch on the fifth day, with Stokes 108 not out.

The hosts still need a further 128 runs to reach an imposing victory target of 371 as they looked to level this five-match series at 1-1.

(With AFP Inputs)