The Women's T20 Challenge is currently underway and in the second match of the tournament this year, 23-year old leg spinner Maya Sonawane's unique bowling action has gone viral on Twitter with fans comparing it with the action former South African left arm spinner Paul Adams.

Sonawane is playing for the Deepti Sharma-led Velocity against Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas.

Watch: Maya Sonawane's bowling action

Debut for 23 year old leg spinner from Maharashtra, Maya Sonawane#My11CircleWT20C#WomensT20Challenge2022 pic.twitter.com/IRylJ62EGx — WomensCricCraze????( Womens T20 Challenge) (@WomensCricCraze) May 24, 2022

The Maharashtra cricketer comes on to the bowling crease and gives the ball a rip and at the same time her head is very close to the ground as can be seen in the video.

Twitter users have since discussed her action with much amazement. Here are a few comments

i think i'm in love with maya sonawane's action — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) May 24, 2022

My neck is hurting by just looking at Maya Sonawane bowl ????#WT20Challenge — Omega Typhoon (@Omegamegh20) May 24, 2022

Gear up to watch Maya Sonawane, the right-arm legspinner with an action like Paul Adams'.



Has terrific variations and a rivetting backstory too. (More on the latter soon.) She makes her #WT20C debut, for Velocity, led by new captain Deepti Sharma.#WomensT20Challenge — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) May 24, 2022