Chennai Super Kings are having a tough time in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions opened their campaign with a thumping win over the arch-rivals Mumbai Indians but then succumbed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. In both the losses, CSK's batting lineup faltered and failed to take the side across the line. To make the matters worse, the legendary MS Dhoni, who was once considered as one of the best finishers, also could not perform as per the expectations.

Amid their ongoing struggles in the IPL, one of the scouting members of CSK has made a shocking revelation about the five-time champions and their auction strategy. CSK are known for keeping experienced players in their squad rather than investing much on younger talent.

In a video going viral on social media, the CSK scout was seen interacting with some other panelists. He revealed that he had suggested the names of young players like Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Nigam, Aniket Verma, among others but CSK rejected those names.

"I am a talent scouting member and I went to watch few matches of the UP and Punjab Leagues. From there, I recommended the names of Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Singh, Swastik Chikara, Aniket Verma," said the scouting member.

"My job is to give the names to CSK before the auction," he added.

This revelation came as a big shocker as CSK went on to buy Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi at the mega auctions. While all these names are struggling for form in the ongoing season, the likes of Priyansh, Vipraj, and Aniket are impressing the fans with their performances.

Priyansh played a blockbuster knock of 47 off 23 balls on his IPL debut for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans. Vipraj took a wicket and went on to score an important 39 off 15 balls for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants.

Lastly, Aniket Verma played a brilliant 74-run knock off 41 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals.

However, it's soon to say anything as the five-time champions are known for bouncing back from tough situations and it will be interesting how they plan to move ahead in the rest of the tournament.