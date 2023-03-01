SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Alzarri Joseph bagged a five-wicket haul as West Indies fought back to restrict South Africa to 342 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. On Day 1, Aiden Markram, who was recalled to the Test side after a one-year gap, hit 115 in a South African total of 314 for eight. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph spearheaded the West Indian bowling attack, taking three for 60. South Africa looked set to take full control when they reached 221 for one after new captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat. However, the hosts lost seven more wickets. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies from the SuperSport Park, Centurion

Featured Video Of The Day

"You Will Get Flak...": Sourav Ganguly's Blunt Take On KL Rahul's Poor Run Of Form