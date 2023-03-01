Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Alzarri Joseph Takes Five As West Indies Peg Back South Africa
SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Alzarri Joseph bagged a five-wicket haul as West Indies fought back to restrict South Africa to 342 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion
1st Test, Day 2 Live: South Africa's tail look to delay West Indies' innings.© AFP
SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Alzarri Joseph bagged a five-wicket haul as West Indies fought back to restrict South Africa to 342 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. On Day 1, Aiden Markram, who was recalled to the Test side after a one-year gap, hit 115 in a South African total of 314 for eight. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph spearheaded the West Indian bowling attack, taking three for 60. South Africa looked set to take full control when they reached 221 for one after new captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat. However, the hosts lost seven more wickets. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies from the SuperSport Park, Centurion
1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2023, Feb 28, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
SA
342
WI
3/0 (1.1)
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.57
% chance to win
SA 69%
Draw 12%
WI 19%
Batsman
Kraigg Brathwaite
3* (5)
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
0 (2)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
3/0 (1)
Marco Jansen
0/0 (0.1)
SA vs WI, 1st Test Live Scorecard
4 Leg byes.
No run.
On off, defended.
On off, this is pushed to cover.
On middle, defended.
On off, angling away. Tagenarine Chanderpaul looks to defend but is beaten.
Direct hit but the batter seems in.
NOT OUT! Tagenarine Chanderpaul is in! On off, this is pushed towards cover. They take off for one. The fielder hits the stumps at the keeper's end but the batter is in.
On the stumps, defended.
Two! On the shorter side, this is pushed through covers for two. Kraigg Brathwaite and West Indies are underway.
A beauty to begin with! Back of a length and on off, this lands and moves away. Kraigg Brathwaite is beaten as he tries to defend.