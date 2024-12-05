Story ProgressBack to home
SA vs SL Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1
SA vs SL Live Updates 2nd Test Day 1: The race for a place in the WTC final heats up as South Africa and Sri Lanka squre off in the series-decider.
SA vs SL Live Updates 2nd Test Day 1: The race for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final heats up as South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Gqeberha. The Proteas lead the series 1-0 after crushing Sri Lanka by 233 runs in Durban last week. A series sweep would significantly boost South Africa's chances of reaching the WTC final. Similarly, a win would keep Sri Lanka afloat ahead of a two-match series against Australia, starting January next year. (Live Scorecard)
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva(C), Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(C), David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.
TOSS - South Africa have won the TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT!
Tha Lankan batters will be yet again Tested by the South African bowlers and we believe that's where the game will be decided. It is going to be very important for the seniors batters to step up and do a lot better. South Africa on the other hand, will love a repeat of the performance from the first game. Toss and teams in a bit.
The South Africans absolutely steam rolled the Lankans in the first game thanks to a brilliant performance from Marco Jansen. It is time for the second Test and it is a must win for Lanka if they are to avoid a series defeat. South Africa on the other hand, will look to win it and seal it and that will also help their chances of playing the WTC final.
... DAY 1, SESSION 1...
The race for the coveted World Test Championship mace is heating up! With just a few games to go before we uncover the finalists, every match holds immense significance. This second and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka is no exception. The Proteas, riding high after a dominant win in the first Test, are eager to seal the series and strengthen their WTC standing. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka faces a do-or-die situation to keep their championship dreams alive. In the first Test, South Africa delivered a resounding statement. Their bowlers were ruthless, skittling Sri Lanka for just 42 runs in the first innings - a performance led by Marco Jansen's jaw-dropping seven-wicket haul. Kagiso Rabada, fresh off his milestone of 300 Test wickets, showcased why he’s among the world’s best, while Coetzee and Mulder completed the pace quartet that seems nearly impossible to counter. However, unfortunately, they have lost the latter two due to injuries and now players like Dane Paterson and Kwena Maphaka need to grab their chance. With Keshav Maharaj providing a spin option, the hosts have all the weapons to dominate again. The South African batters, though, had their share of challenges. Under tricky overcast conditions, they stumbled early in the first innings. But with the return of skipper Temba Bavuma, they bounced back brilliantly. Bavuma’s classy century on his comeback in the second innings was a captain’s knock in every sense, and Tristan Stubbs followed it up with an electrifying ton that cemented the Proteas’ second-innings dominance. Yet, concerns remain as the likes of Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram have struggled to convert starts into big scores, and the middle-order duo of David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne needs to step up. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have to dig deep. They had their moments in the first Test, especially when they bundled out South Africa for a below-par score in the first innings. But their batters failed to capitalize, crumbling under pressure. Still, there’s hope. The second innings saw strong performances from Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Kusal Mendis, giving them a template for success. But the openers, Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne, must rise to the occasion. Spending time at the crease and negating the new ball will be key to setting a solid foundation. Sri Lanka’s middle order boasts the experience of Angelo Mathews and the flair of Kamindu Mendis, who’s had a stellar 2024 with over 900 runs in just eight Tests. He could be their game-changer. On the bowling front, they have plenty to cheer about. Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando were exceptional with the new ball in the first Test, consistently troubling the South African batters. Lahiru Kumara adds firepower to an already potent pace attack, while Prabath Jayasuriya’s guile with the old ball makes him a significant threat. The stakes couldn’t be higher. South Africa have surged to second place in the WTC table and is determined to cement their position - or even eye the top spot. Now in fifth place, Sri Lanka knows that anything less than a win could end their campaign prematurely. It’s all or nothing for them. Will the Proteas ride their wave of momentum and crush the Lankans again? Or will Sri Lanka script a thrilling comeback to keep their WTC hopes alive? One thing’s for sure - this match promises to be a blockbuster. Buckle up, folks. Let’s witness history unfold!