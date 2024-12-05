SA vs SL Live Updates 2nd Test Day 1: The race for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final heats up as South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Gqeberha. The Proteas lead the series 1-0 after crushing Sri Lanka by 233 runs in Durban last week. A series sweep would significantly boost South Africa's chances of reaching the WTC final. Similarly, a win would keep Sri Lanka afloat ahead of a two-match series against Australia, starting January next year. (Live Scorecard)