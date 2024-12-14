South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan arrive into the third and final T20I hoping for a consolation win, having narrowly lost both the first and the second T20I, and thereby the series, against South Africa. Pakistan's batting improved significantly in the second game, but their bowling faltered as a powerful 117 by Reeza Hendricks saw the Proteas chase down 206. Young left-handed opener Saim Ayub has been the shining light of the Pakistan batting, and will hold be crucial if Pakistan are to win the third T20I. The series has been new white-ball captain Mohammed Rizwan's second successive away T20I series defeat, having lost to Australia in November.

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday, December 14 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

