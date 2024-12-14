Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Highlights: Match Called Off Due To Rain As South Africa Clinch Series 2-0
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Highlights: The 3rd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Johannesburg on Saturday.
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Match called off due to rain.© AFP
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Highlights: The 3rd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Johannesburg on Saturday. As a result, the Proteas clinched the series 2-0, with Pakistan's hopes of registering a consolation win dashed by the weather. The two teams will now square off in a three-match ODI series, which gets underway on 17th December at Paarl, followed by two Tests, starting Boxing Day. (Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Dec 14, 2024
Match Abandoned without toss
SA
PAK
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
The inevitable has happened. The game has been called off. Anyway, there was nothing to lose as South Africa already sealed the series yesterday. Live visuals show the players shaking hands. It's time for the ODI format to kick off. The action begins on the 17th of this month at 12 pm GMT and earlier for the build up. Till then, cheers!
Update - 1748 GMT - Not the news we were hoping to come back with, the rain is back and the covers are back on. The waiting game continues.
UPDATE - 1738 GMT - An inspection will take place in few minutes. The rain has stopped. Hopefully, we will have some good news.
UPDATE - (1633 GMT) - The rain continues to fall and the covers are still in place! The forecast isn't that bad so we are very hopeful of getting some action later on.
UPDATE - (1604 GMT) - It continues to rain, it's just a light drizzle but it is delaying the start of the game. Our wait continues.
UPDATE - (1532 GMT) - There's a delay in the toss as there is lightning in the area! The covers are on. Let's hope we are not in for a long one.
A brilliantly ton by Reeza Hendricks saw the hosts chase down a massive score and seal the series in style. It is now time for the final T20I of the series and there's still a lot to play for. The hosts would love to complete a whitewash whereas the visitors would be eager to end with a win. Whatever the result maybe, we hope we witness a cracker. Stay tuned for the toss.
... MATCH DAY ...
The stage is set for the final showdown in the 3-match T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan. With the hosts holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, they'll be gunning for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be playing for pride, aiming to salvage some dignity from the series. Pakistan's batting faltered in the first T20I, while their bowling came up short in the second. However, one bright spot was Saim Ayub's sensational 98 not out in the second match, which unfortunately wasn't enough to secure a win. The South African batsmen, on the other hand, have been in scintillating form. A free-flowing century from Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen's quickfire 66 in the second T20I proved to be the difference-makers. Debutant Dayyaan Galiem was also impressed with the ball, which kept the Pakistani batsmen on their toes. In contrast, the Pakistani bowlers struggled to contain the South African batsmen. With the series already in the bag, South Africa will want to maintain their momentum and complete a 3-0 whitewash. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be seeking a consolation win to end the series on a positive note.