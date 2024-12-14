South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Highlights: The 3rd T20I between South Africa and Pakistan was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Johannesburg on Saturday. As a result, the Proteas clinched the series 2-0, with Pakistan's hopes of registering a consolation win dashed by the weather. The two teams will now square off in a three-match ODI series, which gets underway on 17th December at Paarl, followed by two Tests, starting Boxing Day. (Scorecard)