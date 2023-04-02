Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Netherlands Opt To Bowl After Winning The Toss
SA vs NED, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: South Africa take on Netherlands in the third and final ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. A win for the hosts will seal automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India later this year. The hosts took a 1-0 in the series after registering a convincing eight-wicket win in Benoni. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Netherlands from the Wanderers in Johannesburg
We are all set. South Africa walk out wearing pink as they are playing for a good cause, raising awareness for breast cancer. It is time for the national anthems. It will be Netherlands' first followed by South Africa's.
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi (In for Kagiso Rabada), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Temba Bavuma feels there will be a bit of swing and the batters have to be watchful early on. Feels they should get around 350-mark. Informs Lungi Ngidi comes in for Kagiso Rabada as the latter has some issue with the back.
Scott Edwards says they will BOWL first as he feels there is something for the bowlers. Adds they were good in patches but have to do a lot better. Shares they have to play their best cricket and get some wickets early on.
Toss - Netherlands have won the toss and will BOWL first!
Hello and welcome to the final ODI between South Africa and Netherlands. A very important match for both teams as there are crucial World Cup points on line. South Africa might be looking to win the series but more importantly, they have direct qualification for the World Cup in mind. The same goes for the tourists as well. South Africa put on a clinical performance in the previous game and will hope to replicate the same. Can Netherlands level the series or it will be yet another win for the Proteas? We will find out soon. Toss and team news coming up.
...MATCH DAY...
It is now time for the final ODI match between South Africa and Netherlands. The Proteas have still managed to keep their hopes alive for the direct qualification into the upcoming ODI World Cup. In the first ODI, South Africa got over the line quite comfortably. Netherlands were a bit lackluster with the bat. Their openers got off to starts, but their middle-order could not focus on building stands in the middle. If they bat first once again, they will hope to put up a better performance with the blade, and give a bit extra to the bowlers to fight for. South Africa are a solid unit, and have a great mixture of players across all departments. They will be coming into this game with only one intention and that is to seal the series. Netherlands need to bring their A-game this time around if they are to level the series. Can South Africa finish the job in style? We shall find out together.