South Africa and England face each other for the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday. With an unassailable 2-0 lead, the Proteas will eye for a series sweep when the two teams meet for the dead rubber in Kimberley. On the other hand, the guests will look for a consolation win to end the series on a happy note. South Africa had won the first game by 27 runs before bagging the second game by 5 wickets. In the first ODI, the Temba Bavuma-led side comfortably defended the total of 298 for 7, while the second match saw them chasing down 343-run target against the Three Lions in the final over.

When will the South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, February 1.

Where will the South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match will be played at Diamond Oval, Kimberley .

What time will the South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match start?

The South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match?

The South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match?

The South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

