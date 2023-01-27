SA vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Updates: South Africa face England in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The series-opener will mark the return of England pacer Jofra Archer in international cricket. Since his last appearance for England in March 2021, Archer has been working to recover from lower back and elbow problems. He played in the SA20 earlier this month and will now take the field in the first of three ODIs on Friday against the Proteas. Since 2005, South Africa has triumphed in 16 of the previous 24 ODIs played at Bloemfontein, including eight of the last nine. Amazingly, though, England has won every game it has played at the venue. Their lone victory, a 6-1 whitewash in 1996, a nine-wicket victory in 2000, and a thrilling tie in Kevin Pietersen's infamous return to South Africa in 2005 all occurred at Bloemfontein. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England (Playing XI):Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone

South Africa (Playing XI):Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 1st ODI between South Africa and England straight from the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein

