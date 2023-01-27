South Africa vs England, 1st ODI Live Score: Jofra Archer Returns As South Africa Opt To Bat vs England
SA vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Updates: South Africa face England in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The series-opener will mark the return of England pacer Jofra Archer in international cricket. Since his last appearance for England in March 2021, Archer has been working to recover from lower back and elbow problems. He played in the SA20 earlier this month and will now take the field in the first of three ODIs on Friday against the Proteas. Since 2005, South Africa has triumphed in 16 of the previous 24 ODIs played at Bloemfontein, including eight of the last nine. Amazingly, though, England has won every game it has played at the venue. Their lone victory, a 6-1 whitewash in 1996, a nine-wicket victory in 2000, and a thrilling tie in Kevin Pietersen's infamous return to South Africa in 2005 all occurred at Bloemfontein. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England (Playing XI):Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone
South Africa (Playing XI):Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
SA vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Scorecard
Four!
Rassie van der Dussen nudges this full ball to mid on.
Rassie van der Dussen walks out at number 3!
OUT! CAUGHT! The change in bowling does wonders for England and Ali draws first blood here. It is tossed up, full and on off. Bavuma tries to go over mid on but does not connect cleanly. He chips it to the left of mid on. Sam Curran goes to his left, slides in and takes a sharp catch. England strike against the run of play.
FOUR! Temba Bavuma crunches it through the off side. Floated and full, outside off. Bavuma creams it through covers for four runs.
A single now as this is knocked down to long off.
Length ball, on off. QDK blocks it to mid off.
Jofra Archer now bends his back hard and dishes a short ball, on off. Temba Bavuma squares up and touch and blocks it from the shoulder of the bat.
Temba Bavuma taps this full ball to the off side from wide of off. He does not find the gap here and stays inside the crease.
Back of a length, in the channel. Bavuma defends it out.
FOUR! Easy pickings! It is fuller, on the pads. Temba Bavuma flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket for four runs.
A length ball, on off. Bavuma defends it to mid off off the front foot.
Back of a length, on off. Quinton de Kock dabs it down to third man for a single.
FOUR! Superb shot! 50 up for the Proteas in no time. It is full, on middle and leg. Bavuma flicks it along the ground past mid on and finds the boundary.
Quinton de Kock now shuffles across the stumps and squeezes it out through backward point for one.
Temba Bavuma nudges this length ball to mid-wicket for a single.
On off, blocked.
Temba Bavuma defends this full ball out to off side.
Full length, outside off. Quinton de Kock pushes it to extra cover for a single.
SIX! BANG! Back of a length, on off. Temba Bavuma heaves across the line and it takes the top-edge and flies over the fine leg fence.