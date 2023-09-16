South Africa defeated Australia by 164 runs in the fourth ODI match on Friday. The win helped South Africa level the five-match series 2-2 with a match to go. Talking about the fourth ODI, Heinrich Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 balls to lead a South African batting assault against Australia in the fourth one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday. Klaasen shared an extraordinary fifth wicket partnership of 222 off only 94 balls with David Miller (82 not out) as South Africa piled up 416 for five, their fifth-highest total in one-day internationals. Klaasen struck 13 fours and 13 sixes before being caught on the boundary off the last ball of the innings. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 252.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)