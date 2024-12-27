Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa v Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan Eye Early Wickets
South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard Updates: South Africa ended Day 1 on 82/3.
SA v PAK 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard Updates© AFP
South Africa v Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: After failing to put up a strong first innings total, Pakistan will be relying on their bowling attack to dismiss hosts South Africa cheaply in the first Test of the two-match series at Centurion. After restricting Pakistan to 211, courtesy a five-wicket haul by Dane Paterson, South Africa ended Day 1 on 82/3, with opener Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma at the crease. In-form batters Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs were dismissed cheaply, with Khurram Shah taking two wickets. The test holds enormous value, as victory in the series would guarantee South Africa a spot in the World Test Championship (2025) final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Dec 26, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
SA
82/3 (22.0)
PAK
211
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.73
Batsman
Aiden Markram
47* (67)
Temba Bavuma
4 (23)
Bowler
Khurram Shahzad
28/2 (8)
Mohammad Abbas
36/1 (10)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
SA v PAK 2nd Test LIVE
We are back for South Africa's reply! Pakistan are making their way out to the middle and spread out to take their respective field positions. Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi are the two openers for South Africa. Khurram Shahzad has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
... SECOND INNINGS ...
Right then, Pakistan have posted a somewhat decent total and with the ball still moving around, their pacers will come into this game. South Africa needs to get a good start and try to get through some testing conditions out there. Their main aim should be to be proactive, as that is the best way to play on this wicket. Join us in a bit for the hosts' batting.
Pakistan would be a bit disappointed as at one stage, they were looking set for getting something near 300. The openers took their time but formed a solid base. However, a crazy hour in the first session saw them lose four wickets in a flash. Then came the 81-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam with the latter scoring a fifty as well that got them back on track. After their dismissal, Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal added some crucial runs before the last pair showed some good fight to push the total over the 200-run mark.
Pakistan managed to add just 2 runs after Tea! Dane Paterson was the real star of the show for South Africa with his fantastic five-wicket haul. The debutant, Corbin Bosch just missed out on one ending with four scalps but played a crucial role here. Kagiso Rabada bowled unbelievably well but had nothing to show for as the Proteas also dropped a few catches in the middle otherwise, they could have restricted the visitors much earlier. Marco Jansen was a bit expensive but cleaned up the innings.
OUT! CAUGHT! It only took three deliveries after the break to wrap up Pakistan's innings. This one is bowled full and just outside off, nips in, takes off after pitching. Khurram Shahzad opens up his body to pull it towards the leg side but it takes the leading edge and stands up tall in the sky. Dane Paterson stationed at mid-wicket stedies himself under the ball and completes the catch easily in the end. Pakistan are bundled out for a mere 211 runs.
Goes fuller this time, around off and middle, from around the wicket, Khurram Shahzad comes forward and drives it to mid off with ease for no run.
Khurram Shahzad is up and running right from the get go in this session. Coming in from around the wicket, bowls it full and on the off stump. Khurram Shahzad lofts it over towards sweeper cover to come through for a brace.
We are back for the last session! The sun is out now and the players are already in their positions. Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas will want to score as many as possible for Pakistan. Marco Jansen to bowl the first over of this session. Let's go...
... DAY 1, SESSION 3 ...
The ball is still swinging after 57 overs which adds to the bowlers' advantage. Pakistan will come out to add more runs as their last partnership will do whatever they can. South Africa will want to wrap things up as soon as possible and look forward to their batting. Join us at 1.30 pm GMT for what promises to be an exciting final session!
The tailenders of Pakistan came out to bat and went as they weren’t able to handle this fiery bowling. However, the last wicket partnership has shown some grittiness by playing out the extended half an hour brilliantly and has added 20 runs till Tea. Dane Paterson was the star for South Africa, claiming three wickets in this session, taking his tally to a fifer (back-to-back fifers for him in the last two test matches) in this first inning. Corbin Bosch also chipped in two wickets in this session to make it an overall four. They both bowled with great rhythm and the latter will aim for an individual fifer after Tea.
Mohammad Rizwan contributed 27 runs before falling into the slip cordon. Two quick wickets at 142/6 put Pakistan under pressure but all-rounders Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal steadied the innings with a promising partnership of 47 runs where the latter survived two drop catches in the slip and then chopped on after making 26. Salman Agha departed just ahead of the scheduled Tea which made it worse for Pakistan as they have slipped out from 189/6 to 189/9 in a matter of time.
SESSION SUMMARY - 33 overs, 121 runs, 5 wickets! At Tea, South Africa holds the upper hand in a contested session. However, they would have been frustrated not being able to take the last wicket in the extended 30 minutes. Pakistan are struggling at 209/9, having started the session at 88/4 after 24 overs. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan added a crucial 81-run partnership, with Kamran scoring his maiden fifty of the series. He played aggressively but was dismissed trying to hit a lofted shot.
Pitched up and around off, Mohammad Abbas opens the face of his bat and guides it through point for a brace. TEA ON DAY 1 HAS BEEN CALLED NOW!
Fuller and outside off, Mohammad Abbas leaves it alone.
Good length but down the leg again, Mohammad Abbas misses his glance.
FOUR! Nicely played! Hard length and down the leg side, Mohammad Abbas tickles it away towards fine leg. Dane Paterson runs to his right and dives in but fails to stop it from going to the boundary. These are all valuable runs.
BEATEN! Back of a length and on off, nips away, Mohammad Abbas tries to guide it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Errs in line again and bowls this full and down the leg side, Mohammad Abbas misses his flick.