South Africa v Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: After failing to put up a strong first innings total, Pakistan will be relying on their bowling attack to dismiss hosts South Africa cheaply in the first Test of the two-match series at Centurion. After restricting Pakistan to 211, courtesy a five-wicket haul by Dane Paterson, South Africa ended Day 1 on 82/3, with opener Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma at the crease. In-form batters Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs were dismissed cheaply, with Khurram Shah taking two wickets. The test holds enormous value, as victory in the series would guarantee South Africa a spot in the World Test Championship (2025) final. (LIVE SCORECARD)