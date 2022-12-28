Cricket has been a witness to freak accidents. Another one was added to that list when South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was knocked down by a spidercam of the official broadcasters Fox Sports during his fielding in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Nortje said after the second day's play that he was hit on the shoulder and the elbow but added he was doing fine. Nortje even bowled in full steam, despite getting hit, and also scalped a wicket.

Nortje was stationed in the outfield when he was hit by the spidercam in the second session. An ESPNCricingo report said that Cricket Australia confirmed Fox Sports had admitted it was an error by the operator of the spidercam.

Watch: Anrich Nortje Knocked Down By SpiderCam In Boxing Day Test At MCG

Here's the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa... Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest," Nortje was quoted as saying by ESPNCricingo said. "So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I'll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor].

"I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn't really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused.

"I think the one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn't be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don't think it should be travelling head height. That's just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]."

Talking about the match, Australia opener David Warner battled through searing heat to hit an epic unbeaten 200 in his 100th Test on Tuesday before retiring in pain as Australia consolidated their advantage against South Africa. On a scorching day, the hosts were 386-3 at stumps on day two of the second Test, leading by 197 after the Proteas were dismissed in their first innings for 189. Travis Head was not out 48 with Alex Carey on nine.

(With AFP inputs)

