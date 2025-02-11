In the rarest of the rare incidents on the cricket field, a coach had to come on as a substitute fielder for his side. The bizarre development took place as South Africa took on New Zealand in an ODI tri-series match on Monday. With South Africa severely lacking the desired players, their fielding coach Wandile Gwavu had to come onto the field for some time and fill in for another player. With a major chunk of South African players away due to SA20 commitments, the nation could only name a 12-man squad for the tri-series. Hence the fielding coach had no choice but to act as a substitute fielder for a little while.

Gwavu was spotted on the field in the 37th over of New Zealand's batting. The cameras quickly focussed on the Proteas fielding coach, wondering what had happened. The incident became a huge talking point on social media, with fans debating about the unusual act.

South Africa's fielding coach Wandile Gwavu came on as a substitute fielder during the New Zealand innings! #TriNationSeriesonFanCode pic.twitter.com/ilU5Zj2Xxn — FanCode (@FanCode) February 10, 2025

For the tri-series in Pakistan, South Africa had to dig deep into their reserves, naming as many as six uncapped players, in a 12-man roster, for the first match of the series. A number of top players, including Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj, were away due to SA20 commitments but will now join the team ahead of their clash against Pakistan on Wednesday (February 12).

It isn't the first time that a Proteas coach had to work as a player. In a similar incident from last year South Africa's batting coach JP Duminy came out as a substitute fielder in an ODI match against Ireland as many players of their players were out due to illness.

As for the match, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field against South Africa. Back in the first inning, Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner's decision looked to go against them, however, New Zealand made a solid comeback in the game with the help of Williamson's unbeaten century which helped the Kiwis clinch a six-wicket win over the Proteas.

Williamson hit an unbeaten knock of 133 in just 113 balls as the Kiwis chased down the target of 305 runs to secure their second successive win of the tri-series. With the knock, Williamson also reached 7000 runs in ODI cricket.

With ANI Inputs