Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the best captains Team India ever had. The Kolkata-born cricketer made his debut in 1992 in an ODI against West Indies and went on to score a whopping total of 11363 runs in 311 matches. He also smashed 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries and was known for being a fearless player. Apart from this, he even led Team India in 2003 World Cup, where his side finished as the first runners-up. However, the fans got to witness a completely different side of "Dada" in a recent advertisement, where the former skipper was seen promoting a biscuit brand.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ganguly was seen in a Bengali advertisement, where he acted as a gold smuggler and asked his henchwoman, "Mona, where is the gold?"

The video soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left entertained after seeing Ganguly in such a hilarious look.

Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI president came to an end in October 2022, after he was replaced by 1983 World Cup winning player of India, Roger Binny. In his career as a player, Ganguly has played 113 Tests and scored 7212 runs, laced with 1 double century, 16 tons, and 35 half-centuries. He has also played 59 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he scored 1349 runs with seven half-centuries.

Earlier, the former skipper also faced off in a fun cricket match with Ranbir Kapoor at the Eden gardens in Kolkata. Ranbir was in the city to promote his film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar". The two celebrities clashed on the cricket field with Ganguly's team being called "Jhoothi XI" while Ranbir's side was named Makkaar XI.

