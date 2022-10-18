The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has undergone a big change, with Sourav Ganguly being replaced as president by Roger Binny on Tuesday. Though there remains some whispers about Ganguly's exit as the board's president, the newly-appointed Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Arun Dhumal, who was previously the board's treasurer, has spoken highly of the outgoing chief. Dhumal, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, spoke about various aspects of the new tenure that the board is set to kick-off under Binny.

Dhumal asserted that everyone in the board was happy when Binny's name came up. As far as Ganguly is concerned, Dhumal said that Dada has been a great leader in the board and is someone who always spoke in the interest of the game. But, he also said that there's no precedent of a president staying in charge for more than 3 years.

"Sourav has been a great leader in BCCI. Sourav spoke in the interest of cricket," Dhumal said. "Everyone was excited when Roger Binny's name came up."

About the candidate for ICC Chairman's post, Dhumal said that the name will be decided by the office bearers.

"This issue is not just about BCCI. We have to judge the mood of other cricket bodies too," he said.

About the possibility of travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023, Dhumal said that all depends on the security situation, but it is quite difficult for the players to get the nod from the government. In all likeliness, Dhumal expects the Asia Cup to be held at a neutral venue.

Speaking of his term as the treasurer of BCCI, Dhumal said that the board's funds have risen 2 and a half times with him in charge. While he admitted that contracts for domestic cricketers are tricky, Dhumal did confirm that the domestic cricketers are happy with the fee structure.

"I had a satisfying term with BCCI as treasurer. BCCI funds have risen two-and-half times during my tenure. The domestic cricketers are happy with the fee structure," he said. "However, contract for domestic cricketers is tricky."

The excitement about the Women's IPL is huge and Dhumal feels women's cricket is going to flourish in the time to come. At the beginning, Women's IPL will have 5 teams which will also see the current franchises in the men's game play a part.

Promoted

"We are very excited about women's IPL. Women's cricket will flourish in times to come. We will start with five teams. The current franchises will have a role to play in women's IPL," he said.