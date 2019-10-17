Sourav Ganguly is set to become the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has some plans ready before he takes charge of the Indian cricket on October 23. The BCCI president-elect on Thursday spoke on the possibility of the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties, saying the idea needs an approval from Prime Minister of both the countries. "You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister," Sourav Ganguly said during a media briefing in Kolkata. "Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," he added.