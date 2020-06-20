Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, took to Twitter on Saturday to recall the best moment of his life; his Test debut at the Lord's cricket ground. Ganguly shared a photo collage of snippets from his century at the iconic cricket ground from his first game in the longest format of the game. While fans went nostalgic after seeing the post, Nasser Hussain, former England captain, tried to pull the former India skipper's leg by asking about his bowling.

Made my debut today .. life's best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

"No pictures of you bowling that week," Nasser Hussain tweeted with a wink emoji.

No pictures of you bowling that week .. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

In reply, Ganguly in his own style gave a reply that sent the former England captain in splits.

"I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket," Ganguly replied.

I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Nasser Hussain was in splits after the BCCI president's amusing reply and posted multiple laughing emojis.

The banter between the two former skippers continued as Sourav Ganguly posted a picture on Twitter with Nasser Hussain where both captains can be seen posing with the Natwest Trophy.

Ganguly questioned his counterpart about the whereabouts of the photograph.

Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age ...need my mates help @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/LtVUFxw5N2 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

"Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age ...need my mates help @nassercricket," Ganguly captioned the picture.

Promoted

After exchanging a few GIFs, Ganguly appreciated Nasser Hussain for his humour.

Young Nass , already thinking about captaincy @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/B4UYwR9XHj — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Or just waiting for you at the toss again — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

I like the toss one better .. very smart and humour intact ...stay well mate ..stay safe .... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Ganguly made his Test debut in 1996 and scored a century in his first game for India in the longest format of the game.

The former skipper went on to play 113 Tests for the country and scored 7,212 runs at an average of over 42.