Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, put out a tweet on Wednesday announcing "a new chapter" in his life. The tweet led to widespread speculation about his future, with some suggesting that he was going to step down from the cricket board and others predicting a plunge into politics. However, on Thursday he put an end to all speculation as he announced a collaboration with an online teaching app to support "educators, teachers, and coaches" and help them grow.

"I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post. For a while, I have been thinking about one group of people that has been helping our society selflessly and making India greater every day," the former India captain wrote in his statement.

"IPL gave us amazing players but what inspires me, even more, is the amount of sweat and blood the coaches of all these players put in for their success. This is not just true for Cricket, but all the other fields like Academics, Football, Music, etc as well. I am fortunate to get all the coaches who made me what I am today," he wrote.

"For ages we have been glorifying actors, players and successful CEOs for the remarkable work they have done. It's time that we glorify the true heroes, their COACHES and EDUCATORS. I want to do something for all the coaches, educators and teachers across the world. Starting today, I will actively work to support all of them by being their ambassador," he concluded.

Ganguly had taken over as the president of the BCCI in 2019.