India women's team star batter Smriti Mandhana achieved a new milestone on Friday in the ongoing The Hundred Women's Competition. Playing for Southern Brave, Mandhana played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Welsh Fire and became the registered the highest number of fifty plus scores in the history of the Women's Hundred. The 27-year-old batter has now got five fifty plus scores but her brilliant innings also could not help the Braves in defeating the Fire as the Anya Shrubsole-led side ended up losing by four runs.

With five fifty plus scores, Mandhana has surpassed her compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues, who is at number two with four fifty plus scores. Mandhan's Brave teammate Danni Wyatt is also at number two with four fifty plus scores.

Apart from this, Mandhana also became the first player to complete 500 runs in the Women's Hundred.

Talking about the match, Welsh Fire posted a total of 165/3 in 100 balls with Hayley Matthews top scoring with 65 runs off 38 balls. Apart from her, Georgia Elwiss also scored an unbeaten 28 off 20 balls. For the Brave, Chloe Tryon and Georgia Adams scalped one wicket each.

Later, the Brave had a brilliant start to their innings as Mandhana scored an unbeaten 70 off 42 balls. Danielle Wyatt also smashed 67 off 37 balls. However, they were restricted to 161/4 in 100 balls after Alex Griffiths took two wickets while Hayley Matthews scalped one wicket.

Welsh Fire will now be going up against Oval Invincibles in their next match of The Hundred Women's Competition on Sunday. On the other hand, Southern Brave will be squaring off against Northern Superchargers on the same day.