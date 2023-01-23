The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday named the Women's T20I Team of the Year (2022), India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh have been named in the XI. New Zealand's Sophie Devine has been named the captain of the side. The team has three Indians, while also three players from Australia have been named in the lineup. India's batting superstar Smriti Mandhana had a terrific year with the bat, scoring 594 runs at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 133.48. She slammed five half-centuries in 21 innings during the year, including one in the final of the Women's Asia Cup in last October against Sri Lanka.

The off-spinner Deepti Sharma bagged 29 wickets in the year, the joint-third-highest by any bowler in women's T20Is. Averaging 18.55 with the ball, Deepti also bowled at an economy rate of just over six, while also fulfilling batting duties pretty well. She scored 370 runs for the year with the bat in T20Is, averaging 37 while striking at a rate of 136.02.

Young gun Richa Ghosh stood out for India in the format with a strike rate of above 150 for the year. In 18 matches, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 259 runs, slamming 13 sixes with the bat and showcasing incredible flair from lower down the order.

Sophie Devine once again dominated the competition with 389 runs and 13 wickets during the year. At the Commonwealth Games, the New Zealand batter scored a half a century against two of the top teams, Australia and England.

Beth Mooney only participated in 14 T20Is in 2022, but she was at the top of her game, averaging 56.12 and striking runs at a rate of 134.43. Mooney extended her momentum into the India series, hitting two half-centuries at the start of the bilaterals in sub-continental conditions. Mooney was the top scorer for the Australians against India in the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham, where her team won the Gold. Mooney had 61 off 41 balls.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Beth Mooney (Australia), Sophie Devine (c) (New Zealand), Ash Gardner (Australia), Tahila McGrath (Australia), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Deepti Sharma (India), Richa Ghosh (India), Sophie Ecclestone (England) and Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka).

