After Australia piled on a huge 469-run total in their first innings of the World Test Championship final against India, a lot was expected from the opening duo of India skipper Rohit Sharma and talented youngster Shubman Gill. However, both the batters fell in the second session on the second day to leave the Indian team reeling. While Rohit Sharma was trapped LBW by Pat Cummins, Gill was bowled by Scott Boland. Gill committed and left the ball only to see the delivery swing back in to clip his stumps. It was a beautiful sight, but not so much for the Indian cricket team.

India found themselves in a difficult situation with the early loss of their openers after Australia posted a commendable 469 in their first innings of the World Test Championship final, here on Thursday.

Australia added 142 runs to their overnight total with the loss of seven wickets before being bowled out one hour into the afternoon session. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail and was the pick of India's bowlers with four wickets.

India batted for 10 overs before the tea break and were dealt a twin blow as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell to Pat Cummins and Scott Boland respectively.

They were at 37 for two at tea with Virat Kohli (4 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3 batting) in the middle, trailing Australia by 432 runs. Both Rohit (15 off 26) and Gill (13 off 15) looked in good touch before flattering to deceive. Rohit missed a ball from Cummins that was angled in before Gill inexplicably decided to leave a delivery from Boland on length only to see his stumps being uprooted in the following over.

The conditions are good for batting but India have a massive challenge at hand.

With PTI inputs