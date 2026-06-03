India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav's struggles show no signs of ending. After a horrendous campaign with the Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar hoped to regain form in the Mumbai T20 League, but his first match of the season simply did not go his way. The attacking batter played his maiden game of the season against the North Mumbai Panthers, who set a massive target of 210 runs. Although Suryakumar got off to a promising start, he was unable to convert it into a match-winning knock for the Triumph Knights.

The veteran batter was dismissed for 19 runs off just 11 balls, hitting four boundaries. He fell to bowler Rahul Sawant, departing as his team's third wicket as the Triumph Knights failed to chase down the Panthers' steep target.

The story was not much different for another Team India stalwart, Shreyas Iyer, who captains the SoBo Mumbai Falcons. Iyer, who displayed fine form for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 season, could only score 5 runs before being sent packing. He was dismissed by ARCS Andheri captain Shivam Dube, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

Shreyas struggled to get going in yesterday's game against Andheri. Walking in as the marquee captain and anchor, he failed to score a single boundary. Dube did not just get the better of Iyer in the match but went on to pick up a total of three wickets.

After the Falcons were restricted to a total of 126 runs, Andheri chased down the target with five overs to spare. Dube scored 16 runs with the bat before being dismissed by Vedant Gore.

Some of the other top Indian players playing in the Mumbai T20 league are:

Suryakumar Yadav (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Shreyas Iyer (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Shivam Dube (ARCS Andheri), Sarfaraz Khan (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs), Ajinkya Rahane (North Mumbai Panthers), Shardul Thakur (Eagle Thane Strikers), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Bandra Blasters), Tushar Deshpande (Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals), Tanush Kotian (North Mumbai Panthers), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Shams Mulani (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs), Siddhesh Lad (Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals), Jay Bista (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs).

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