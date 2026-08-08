A group of former Pakistan cricketers have returned from Zambia after featuring in an unsanctioned Twenty20 league, where they reportedly failed to receive full payment and now face a two-year ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The players went to Lusaka in order to take part in the Asian Legends League, a tournament that was promoted last month and which included among its featured names former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal and all-rounder Sohail Tanvir. Although Ambati Rayudu from India was originally going to take part in the league, he withdrew from Zambia without playing after finding out that the tournament had not been sanctioned.

The Lusaka T20 League, which included teams like Asian Stars, Pakistan Panthers, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, was set to start on August 2.

A source close to the players stated that Hafeez, Akmal, Tanvir and Zahid Mahmood had asked for information regarding the tournament after finding out that it had not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU).

The source said that players such as Hafeez, Akmal, Tanvir and Zahid Mahmood inquired about the league and, after finding out that it had not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU), and that the ZCU had issued a statement making it clear that the league received no sanction, approval or endorsement, some players, including India's Ambati Rayudu, decided to leave without taking part.

It is reported that several international players and their support staff were left stranded in Lusaka as they attempted to sort out their unpaid travel arrangements, and this has also resulted in demands for "a joint investigation involving multiple cricket boards".

Imran Nazir, Taufeeq Umar, Yasir Shah, Hasan Raza, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Yasir Butt, Ibrar Hussain and Rana Anwar were among the former Pakistan players who took part in some matches.

The tournament was suddenly halted as a result of the ZCU's intervention. The report also stated that the organisers had not been able to finalise a broadcast deal.

After noticing that former Pakistan players had taken part in the Asian Legends League, the PCB announced a two-year ban, as it was discovered that the players had not secured the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the board.

A player acknowledged that it had been a mistake to take part in the tournament and said that the group had been misled by agents.

The player told Telecom Asia Network, on the condition of anonymity, that he had been misled by agents who had told him the league was approved by the ZCU and that he would receive a good amount of money. However, he suffered embarrassment as the hotel would not let him check into a room because of non-payment and he then faced further difficulties at the airport.

The player stated that the cricketers had returned without receiving the financial rewards they had hoped for and were now facing a serious punishment.

"The situation is a blow for all the players since they had gone there in order to earn some good money, which they haven't obtained, but what they have received instead is a severe punishment from the Pakistan Cricket Board," the player said.

Sources state that the affected players intend to approach Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the PCB, and ask for clemency on the grounds that cricket is still their main source of income and that a two-year ban could have serious financial repercussions.

Akmal has also publicly supported his teammates and asked the PCB to review the punishment.

Akmal stated on social media that players from other countries such as India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan took part in the event and have not been banned, and that the PCB should reconsider this penalty since the players' livelihoods depend on cricket.

The controversy comes at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed concern about the rapid increase in T20 franchise leagues worldwide. To supervise the development of T20 franchise cricket and ensure better coordination with the international cricket schedule, the ICC established a special Franchise Leagues Committee at its annual conference.

Tamim Iqbal, the former Bangladesh captain, has been named chairman of the committee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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