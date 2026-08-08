Bangladesh suffered a major setback ahead of their Test series against Australia after they were dismissed for just 54 in their second innings, handing the Cricket Australia XI an innings-and-38-run victory in a three-day warm-up game on Saturday. Left-arm pacer Campbell Thompson was the chief destroyer for the hosts, finishing with 8/25 as Bangladesh's batting collapsed in just 17 overs on the third morning. Bangladesh had resumed their second innings with two wickets already down and needed to produce a strong response after conceding a 92-run first-innings lead. However, they failed to withstand the CA XI attack and were bowled out before lunch. Tanzid Hasan was the only Bangladesh batter to cross the 10-run mark, scoring 22.

Thompson, a 22-year-old South Australian who had played only one first-class match before this game, took the first five wickets to fall in the second innings after beginning the damage late on the previous day.

Off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli briefly interrupted Thompson's run by taking a wicket, adding to the six wickets he had claimed in Bangladesh's first innings.

Thompson then returned to finish the job. He dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck after trapping him lbw and ended the match by taking the final two wickets with successive deliveries.

"Sometimes you get lucky. It fell my way today, which was nice. It's always a good experience and opportunity to come and play against a Test side a few days out from a series. Then to play alongside experienced Aussie guys as well, like Kurtis Patterson and Corey Rocchiccioli and stuff like that. So, just involving myself around these guys has been awesome," Thompson said after the match.

The CA XI had earlier posted 355 in their first innings, with opener Sam Wyllie leading the way with 130. Kurtis Patterson contributed 53, while Doran scored 76. Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's most successful bowler with 4/42.

Bangladesh managed 263 in their first innings, largely because of an unbeaten 109 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The visitors had struggled at the top of the order before Mehidy's innings helped them reach a competitive total.

Rocchiccioli claimed 6/83 in that innings, while Thompson's second-innings burst ensured Bangladesh could not force the CA XI to bat again.

For Bangladesh, the defeat comes at an important stage of their preparations. They now have four days to regroup before facing Australia in the first Test.

The series will be Bangladesh's first Test tour of Australia in 23 years, with the visitors set to face a formidable pace attack featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Bangladesh will need a significant improvement with the bat after their collapse in Darwin if they are to compete against Australia's Test attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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