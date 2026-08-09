Perhaps the most discussed name as India's World Cup 2027 plans shape up is Rohit Sharma. An all-time ODI great, Rohit has faced questions about his career, more due to his age and fitness than his form. Every ODI series India have played in the last few months has been dominated by discussions about Rohit's future. In his last 15 ODIs (since October 2025), Rohit has scored two 120-plus innings. On four occasions, he has crossed the 70-run mark. In the recent away series against England, Rohit silenced his critics with a classy 138 at Lord's.

Before that innings, several reports had claimed that the third ODI at Lord's might be the last time he would be picked for India. There were talks of the BCCI selection committee informing the veteran batter that they wanted to "move on" to other players with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, he responded to the rumours in emphatic fashion.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit's former teammate, said the former India captain should be communicated with clearly.

"I think it's important to tell Rohit Sharma that he's going to play the 2027 World Cup," Rahane told The Indian Express.

"If you see his contribution throughout so many years, it's been amazing. So you need the experience of such a player in the World Cup. That discussion shouldn't even happen. If you say once, 'Rohit Sharma, you're going to play,' that's it. You can't go series by series because he's such a big player," he said.

Rahane reiterated that the team needs Rohit's experience at the 2027 World Cup.

"If you treat a big player like that, because as I said, it's about rhythm," Rahane said. "Cricket is about rhythm. No matter how many matches you've played, whether you're a youngster or an experienced player in the team, it's about rhythm. If your mind is free, you can play with that mindset. As for Rohit's quality, there's no need to even speak about it. Such experience is needed in the team, so this debate shouldn't even happen between the team management and the captain. Agar unko khelna hai 2027 World Cup, toh unko khelna hai. (If he wants to play in the 2027 World Cup, then he should play.)"

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