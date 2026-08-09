Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi really 15? Going by the kind of form, ability, and sheer confidence the young Indian batter has shown, it looks as though he could be a 28- or 30-year-old. The fact that he has taken the world of cricket by storm at such a young age has baffled many. While questions over Sooryavanshi's age have gradually subsided over the last year or so, Australian great Brett Lee admitted that these doubts continue to dominate discussions around the teenage batter in other parts of the world.

Lee, one of the greatest pace bowlers of all time, said that it does not matter whether Sooryavanshi is 15, 16, 17, or 18. What is important is that he can play cricket at the highest level, and for him, that is what the discussions should focus on.

"He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he's 15. 'Is he 15?' is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don't care how old he is. If he's 15, fantastic, but if he's 17 or 18, who cares? This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he's going to go on to achieve bigger and better things," Lee said on the Beer Biceps YouTube channel.

"He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose. He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure," the Aussie added.

Lee, who last played for Australia in 2012, shared insights on how he would have approached bowling to Sooryavanshi, considering his exceptional six-hitting skills.

"If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest. So of course I would go into the boardroom, go upstairs and have a look. I'll put one on his badge and see what he does with it. He might hook me for six, but it won't discourage me from giving him another one," said Lee.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri