India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have started the proceedings for India in the chase of 207 against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo. Gill, who missed the first two days of the warmup match, came out to bat on the third day. Earlier, Sri Lanka XI ended their second innings at 200/6 at Tea on Day 3 of the three-day warm-up match against India. Nishan Madushka and Nipun Dhananjaya were the standout performers for the hosts, scoring 63 and 46 runs respectively. For India, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claimed one wicket apiece. India now require 207 runs to win the warm-up match.

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 3: