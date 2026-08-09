India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have started the proceedings for India in the chase of 207 against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo. Gill, who missed the first two days of the warmup match, came out to bat on the third day. Earlier, Sri Lanka XI ended their second innings at 200/6 at Tea on Day 3 of the three-day warm-up match against India. Nishan Madushka and Nipun Dhananjaya were the standout performers for the hosts, scoring 63 and 46 runs respectively. For India, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claimed one wicket apiece. India now require 207 runs to win the warm-up match.
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 3:
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Back-to-back fours
WOAH!!! Shubman Gill finally breaks the shackles and hits two back to back boundaries on Vishwa Fernando. In total, Fernando concedes eight runs in the over. India are off to a terrific start in the run chase of 207.
IND 17/0 (3 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Yashasvi Jaiswal starts the attack in the very first over as he hits a boundary on Vishwa Fernando. Jaiswal places a powerful shot towards the deep backward point as the ball races across the boundary line for a four. .
IND 4/0 (1 over)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Gill out to bat
Hello and welcome to the third session on Day 3 of the warmup match between India and Sri Lanka. In the chase of 207, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have opened the proceedings for India. This is a big boost for India as the skipper returns after recovering from his finger injury. The duo will be looking for a stable partnership in order to give India a good start. On the other hand, Vishwa Fernando will be bowling the first over Sri Lanka XI. Let's play!
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Tea taken!
That's Tea on Day 3 and also the end of SLCXI's second innings. The self-declaration has come, with India set to bat in the final session. SLC XI finish their second innings 206 runs ahead of India!
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: WICKET!
Clever bowling from Jadeja! Nipun charges down the ground, but Jadeja bowls this wide and short. Nipun misses the swing, and Dhruv Jurel gathers the ball to dislodge the bails. Second wicket for Jadeja. This is the last over before Tea, after which India will come out to bat.
SLCXI: 199/1 (44.1)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Confident appeal!
Loud appeal for an LBW! That was an arm ball from Saransh, and it beat the bat to hit the pad. The shout was confident, but it was not given. It might've been going down the leg side.
SLCXI: 177/5 (41.2)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Relentless bowling!
Gurnoor continues to target the SLCXI batters with the short ball. He got Bandara's wicket in the last over, and he is once again targeting the left-hander, Nipun, this time with the short-ball tactic.
SLCXI: 172/5 (40)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: OUT
OUT!!! Gurnoor Brar strikes again as he dismisses Sonal Dinusha for nine. Making a good use of his height, Brar generates additional bounces and confuses Sonal. As a result, Sonal ends up bringing his edge to the ball and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel makes no mistake and takes an excellent catch behind the stumps. Fifth wicket gone for Sri Lanka XI.
SL XI 165/5 (37.5 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: SL on backfoot
After losing the wicket of Anjala Bandara, Sri Lanka XI batters have gone on the backfoot. The duo of Nipun Dhananjaya and Sonal Dinusha is slowly taking the proceedings ahead without taking any risks. However, they still managed to get nine runs in the previous over of Ravindra Jadeja. They will be aiming for some more boundaries in the upcoming overs.
SL XI 163/4 (37 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: OUT
OUT!!! KL Rahul's strategy works and he decides to bring Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. Jadeja strikes in his very first over and dismisses Anjala Bandara for 35. Playing a defensive shot, Bandara brings his thick edge as Yashasvi Jaiswal grabs an excellent catch at the first slip. Fourth wicket gone for Sri Lanka XI.
SL XI 144/4 (33 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: SIX
SIX!!! Anjala Bandara unleashes his fury on Manav Suthar and hits a massive six. Followed by the maximum, Suthar gets hit for a boundary by Nipun Dhananjaya, who comes to the crease after Nishan Madushka gets retired out for 63.
SL XI 136/3 (31 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: India eye wickets
The duo of Nishan Madushka and Anjala Bandara is forming a stable partnership for Sri Lanka XI and taking their side ahead in the game. In the previous over of Manav Suthar, the duo scored two runs. India need another wicket at this moment to put a halt on Sri Lanka's momentum.
SL XI 111/3 (27 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: We are back
Hello and welcome to the second session on Day 3 of the warmup match between India and Sri Lanka XI. The hosts will be resuming their innings from 106/3, leading by 112 runs. In this session, India will look to bundle out Sri Lanka batters at the earliest.
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Glimpse of Gill's practice
Shubman Gill has started practicing in nets #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/27goQF3YzH— Nitika Sharma (@Nitika0405) August 9, 2026
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Big update on Gill
A good news coming in from Colombo. India captain Shubman Gill is seen practicing some shots in the nets but it is not confirmed whether he will bat today. For the unversed, Gill missed out on the first two days due to a finger injury. Gill's inclusion will definitely boost India's confidence ahead of the upcoming two-match series.
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Lunch
This marks the end of the first session on Day 3 of the warmup match between India and Sri Lanka XI. At Lunch, Sri Lanka XI's score read 106/3 with Nishan Madushka (63*) and Anjala Bandara (15*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, the hosts are leading by 112 runs. In this session, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar took one wicket each for India.
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: 9 runs off the over
After Saransh Jain, KL Rahul decides to continue with spin and calls Manav Suthar into the attack. In his first over of the day, Suthar concedes 10 runs. This includes two boundaries from Anjala Bandara. The duo of Bandara and Madushka is truly changing the game for Sri Lanka XI.
SL XI 106/3 (23 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Rahul changes strategy
KL Rahul changes the strategy and brings spin into the attack. He hands over the ball to Saransh Jain, who is yet to make his debut for India. In his first over of the day, Saransh bowls a maiden.
SL XI 97/3 (22 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Madushka hits 50
FIFTY!!! Nishan Madushka takes a single on Gurnoor Brar's delivery and completes his half-century in style. He takes 56 deliveries to brings up his fifty as three-down Sri Lanka XI continue to pile up runs against India. Madushka's wicket is very crucial for India as KL Rahul and Co are waiting for his dismissal.
SL XI 83/3 (19 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: OUT
OUT!!! Gurnoor Brar redeems himself as he gives India an important breakthrough with the wicket of Pavan Rathnayake for 16. Rathnayake tries to get a boundary but his shot lands straight into the hands of Harsh Dubey at cover. The strong partnership is finally broken as Sri Lanka lose their third wicket.
SL XI 77/3 (18.1 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: SL back on track
Sri Lanka Xi are back on track as Nishan Madushka and Pavan Rathnayake are forming a good partnership. This match is turning out to be a nightmare for Gurnoor Brar as he is looking out of touch. He is leaking runs as Sri Lanka continue to gain momentum.
SL XI 66/2 (17 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: 11 runs off the over
Sri Lanka XI finally get a big over as the duo of Nishan Madushka and Pavan Rathnayake take on Gurnoor Brar. In the previous over of the pacer, the duo scored 11 runs, which included two boundaries from Rathnayake. India need another wicket at this moment to break the partnership.
SL XI 57/2 (15 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Auqib Nabi into the attack
After testing Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, stand-in skipper KL Rahul decides to change the strategy and brings in Auqib Nabi into the attack. Nabi, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad, conceded four runs in his first over. India are looking to wrap up proceedings at the earliest.
SL XI 43/2 (12 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Sri Lanka in trouble
After losing two wickets early in the game, Sri Lanka batters have gone on the backfoot. After the dismissal of Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake joins hands with Nishan Madushka. The duo are steadily taking Sri Lanka ahead and trying to dodge the threat posed by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
SL XI 34/2 (10 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: OUT
OUT!!!! What just happened here? Prasidh Krishna stuns everyone with his massive pace as Sri Lanka lose Pasindu Sooriyabandara for 4. Trying to go for a shot, Pasindu gets totally confused as the ball dodges the bat and then rattles the middle stumps. Interestingly, the ball hits the middle of the middle stumps. Terrific dismissal as the crowd gives a standing ovation to Prasidh. Two wickets gone for Sri Lanka.
SL XI 26/2 (7.3 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: OUT
OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj strikes early and gives India their first wicket of the day as he dismisses Ravindu Rasantha for 8. Siraj strikes directly onto the pads of Ravindu as the on-field umpire straight away signals LBW out. An important wicket for India as Sri Lanka openers were looking in good touch.
SL XI 9/1 (4.5 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Ravindu Rasantha breaks the shackles in the second over and steals a boundary from Prasidh Krishna. He perfectly plays a shot towards the deep mid-wicket as the ball races across the boundary rope for a four.
SL XI 4/0 (2 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Good start for India
Pacer Mohammed Siraj provides a dominating start to India with a maiden over. The duo of Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha are off to a cautious approach as they are currently assessing the conditions. They will be eager to get some boundaries in the upcoming overs.
SL XI 0/0 (1 over)
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: We are underway
The third and final day of warmup match between India and Sri Lanka XI finally begins. India have ended their ended their innings at 357/6, trailing by six runs. So now, Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha have opened the second innings for Sri Lanka XI. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj will be bowling the first over India.
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Who can replace Sudharsan?
Sarfaraz Khan or Shaik Rasheed could be picked as replacement for Sai Sudharsan ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, according to a report by Times Of India. The report claimed that Sarfaraz has already been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for his fitness assessment and Rasheed has been asked to report to the facility. The 21-year-old performed well for India A in the two red-ball matches in Sri Lanka last month and that can be one of the reasons behind the selectors picking him for this series.
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Sudharsan ruled out
Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a foot injury, according to reports. Sudharsan was the preferred option at No. 3 for the Indian cricket team in the recent past and it is possible that Devdutt Padikkal will take up that role in his absence.
IND vs SLXI, Day 3 Live: Padikkal in place of Sudharsan
With regular top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan ruled out of the opening Test and remaining a major doubtful starter for the second Test due to a right big toe injury, Devdutt Padikkal made full use of the opportunity. He dominated the hosts bowling attack with an aggressive knock worth 164 balls and featured 18 boundaries.
India vs SLC XI: Manav Suthar's Stocks Rise
Spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar could go on to play a bigger role for India in the Sri Lanka series than first anticipated. His cameo with the bat against SLC XI has impressed many. When he came out to bat on Day 2, Sri Lankan spinners were on top. He did well not just to thwart that threat but also build a partnership with Padikkal.
India vs SLC XI Live: Devdutt Padikkal's Blitzkreig
Mr. Consistent in domestic cricket, Devdutt Padikkal, has made a strong case for himself ahead of the start of the 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
Devdutt Padikkal made the most of his time in the middle, bringing up a composed century in the warm-up.— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 8, 2026
The timing was sweet, the strokeplay even sweeter.
Watch Day 2 of SLC XI vs #TeamIndia LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/Si0Pdoa2yB
India vs SLC XI Live Updates: Gurnoor Brar's Fireworks
Gurnoor Brar, in the final over of the second day’s play, hit 4 sixes in 5 balls. He has accumulated 36 runs from 18 balls since joining Padikkal in the middle. It would be interesting to see what sort of an approach he adopts early on Day 3.
IND vs SLC XI Live Updates: Padikkal's Statement Knock
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the practice game between India and SLC XI. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh pant and Dhruv Jurel failed to make the opportunities count but Devdutt Parikkal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have done well on the practice game so far. As the play begins on Day 3, Parikkal would be keen to get to this 150 and take a big step forward towards getting the nod for the Test series opener.