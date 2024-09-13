Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat Wearing Sunglasses, Incurs 7-Ball Duck, Triggers Memes
Shreyas Iyer only lasted for 7 balls in the second Duleep Trophy match after coming out to bat wearing sunglasses.
It hasn't been all smooth for India batter Shreyas Iyer who has been in and out of the national team. At present, there isn't a single format in which Iyer has a guaranteed spot in India's XI. Looking to earn his way back into India's Test team, Iyer was hopeful of putting up a better show in the ongoing Duleep Trophy than he has so far. The middle-order batter, playing for India D in the Duleep Trophy, incurred a 7-ball duck in the first innings.
Alongside Iyer's failure with the bat, his sunglasses became a talking point on social media. The batter came out to bat wearing sunglasses but failed to make his appearance count. Trolls on social media, as expected, were in no mood to show mercy.
Shreyas Iyer batting by wearing Sunglasses pic.twitter.com/G8p9eBN1aQ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 13, 2024
Came with Sunglasses and gone for a duck #Shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/O6Y29PLWOk— Prakash (@definitelynot05) September 13, 2024
Shreyas Iyer came to bat with Sunglasses and scored 7 ball Duck.— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) September 13, 2024
He has one good knock out of 4 innings in the Duleep Trophy.He is highly inconsistent at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Kf6wQVWG69
How Shreyas Iyer's 7-ball stay lasted in the middle:
Ball 1: Back of length, played on backfoot
Ball 2: Back of length, played on backfoot
Ball 3: Short length, beaten
Ball 4: Back of length, left
Ball 5: Short length, ducked
Ball 6: Back of length, played on backfoot
Ball 7: Full length, driven but weight was on backfoot, caught on mid-on
In the first Duleep Trophy match, Iyer registered scores of 9 and 54. His less-than-impressive show with the bat saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) snub him for a place in the Test team for the Bangladesh series opener. The BCCI is yet to name the squad for the second Test against the Bangla Tigers, but it doesn't look like Iyer has improved his selection chances as yet.