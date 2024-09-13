It hasn't been all smooth for India batter Shreyas Iyer who has been in and out of the national team. At present, there isn't a single format in which Iyer has a guaranteed spot in India's XI. Looking to earn his way back into India's Test team, Iyer was hopeful of putting up a better show in the ongoing Duleep Trophy than he has so far. The middle-order batter, playing for India D in the Duleep Trophy, incurred a 7-ball duck in the first innings.

Alongside Iyer's failure with the bat, his sunglasses became a talking point on social media. The batter came out to bat wearing sunglasses but failed to make his appearance count. Trolls on social media, as expected, were in no mood to show mercy.

Shreyas Iyer batting by wearing Sunglasses pic.twitter.com/G8p9eBN1aQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 13, 2024

Came with Sunglasses and gone for a duck #Shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/O6Y29PLWOk — Prakash (@definitelynot05) September 13, 2024

Shreyas Iyer came to bat with Sunglasses and scored 7 ball Duck.



He has one good knock out of 4 innings in the Duleep Trophy.He is highly inconsistent at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Kf6wQVWG69 — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) September 13, 2024

How Shreyas Iyer's 7-ball stay lasted in the middle:

Ball 1: Back of length, played on backfoot

Ball 2: Back of length, played on backfoot

Ball 3: Short length, beaten

Ball 4: Back of length, left

Ball 5: Short length, ducked

Ball 6: Back of length, played on backfoot

Ball 7: Full length, driven but weight was on backfoot, caught on mid-on

In the first Duleep Trophy match, Iyer registered scores of 9 and 54. His less-than-impressive show with the bat saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) snub him for a place in the Test team for the Bangladesh series opener. The BCCI is yet to name the squad for the second Test against the Bangla Tigers, but it doesn't look like Iyer has improved his selection chances as yet.