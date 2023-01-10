India pulled off a comfortable 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I match on Saturday. After posting a giant total of 228/5, to the courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 112-run knock, the hosts shone with the ball and bundled out Sri Lanka for 137. With this win, the Hardik Pandya-led side claimed the three-match T20I series 2-1. In the entire series, pacer Umran Malik turned out to be really impressive, leaving everyone awestruck with his blistering pace.

Umran, who donned the national jersey after giving an exceptional performance in IPL 2022 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, claimed a total of seven wickets in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer praised the 23-year-old cricketer and stated that he has shown great improvement since IPL and has worked on his line and length as well.

“I thought he has improved considerably. Since I saw him in the IPL, I thought he will always be expensive in this format because he doesn't have too many variations or slower balls. When you bowl at 145-150 clicks, sometimes you have to beat the batters with the lack of pace as well,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

"Anything that comes with pace, goes out of the ground, as the batters are smart enough to use that pace. But his line and lengths have improved considerably. He's also got that wicket-taking ability. He has been expensive in the games, but he has picked up crucial wickets. So, he has shown considerable improvements since I saw him in the IPL,” he added.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar displayed his unmatched superiority yet again in the shortest format with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable series win in Rajkot on Saturday.

Surya struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers. He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

The Indian bowlers then dominated as they skittled Sri Lanka for 137 to claim the series 2-1.

(With PTI Inputs)

