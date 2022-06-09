Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued his excellent run of form in international cricket as he slammed a century in the first ODI against West Indies in Multan on Wednesday. Babar also scripted multiple records as Pakistan managed to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Babar, after his knock of 103, became the fastest batter to score 1,000 ODI runs as captain, surpassing former India captain Virat Kohli in the list. While Kohli took 17 innings to touch the 1,000 runs milestone, Babar achieved the same feat in just 13 innings.

Also, Babar registered his third successive century in ODIs, becoming the first player to have done it so twice in the 50-over format.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja hailed Babar for his exploits, saying that the 27-year-old has proved once again why he is the best batter across formats.

Ramiz also praised left-handed batter Khushdil Shah, who played a quickfire knock of 41 off just 23 balls to take Pakistan across the finishing line

"A tremendous game. Babar walking to a hundred and showing yet again why he is the best all format batsman in the world and why Khushdil has to be renamed Dilkhush !! A big thank you to all the fans at the stadium for braving the heat and making it a great day. Multan Zindabad," Raja tweeted.

After electing to bat, West Indies posted 305 for eight on the back on Shai Hope's 127-run knock.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with four balls to spare.