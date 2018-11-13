Shoaib Malik Posts Emotional Message After Pulling Out Of T10 League

Shoaib Malik will not be a part of the T10 League, the Pakistan cricketer announced via an emotional post on his official Twitter handle on Monday night. Shoaib Malik was set to play for the Punjab Legends in the second season of the T10 League but he said that he wants to be with his wife, Sania Miza, and son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, "more than anything else". Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who got married on April 12, 2010, became parents of a baby boy on October 29.

I announce with mixed feelings that I will be not be part of @PunjabiLegends_ #T10League to spend time with my family. This was a tough decision (sp since my wife thinks I should play) but I want to be with my wife and son more than anything else. Hope you all will understand — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 12, 2018

Shoaib Malik had taken to Twitter to announce that Sania Mirza and him had named their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Thank you from the bottom of our heart to everyone for the wishes from Sania and I, and our families.



Our son's name is Izhaan #BabyMirzaMalikhttps://t.co/F7bPCnGnL6 — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

However, Shoaib Malik, who is a key member of the Pakistan cricket team, had to return to national duty with his side hosting New Zealand in a two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Following the T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand clashed in a three-match ODI series, which ended on Sunday.

The two teams will also face other in a three-match Test series but Shoaib Malik is not part of the Pakistan squad.

The first Test will take place from 16 November in Abu Dhabi, with the second in Dubai from 24 November. The teams will move to Abu Dhabi, again, for the third Test, which starts on December 3.

The second edition of the T10 cricket league will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 21 to December 2.

The league will have eight teams compared to six last year -- Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons.