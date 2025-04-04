The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, going down by a whopping 80 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. The defeat for SRH means that the franchise has only won one of their first three games. Hyderabad famously put 286 runs on the board in their opening match of the season against Rajasthan Royals, but since then, their batters have struggled to go past even the 200-run mark. The team's talisman, Travis Head, up against KKR, departed after scoring just 4 runs against the franchise.

Head has traumatized almost every single franchise he has played against in the IPL but his record against KKR has been woeful. The Australian batter has failed to open his account against the Knight Riders over the last three outings.

Seeing Head depart for 4 runs, KKR publicly trolled the opening batter on social media. Here's the post:

"Head-ing towards the business, right from the start," the post read.

Head-ing towards the business, right from the start pic.twitter.com/0XDCRftT1I — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2025

SRH captain Pat Cummins said that all is not well this season with his side. Cummins put the blame on batters and fielders behind the soul-shattering defeat.

"Not a great time. I think this was gettable, pretty good wicket. Left too many in the field and then fell well short in the end. We need to be realistic, three games in a row it hasn't come off for us. We need to maybe look back at whether we could have chosen better options. Our batters are best when they take the game on, but looking back maybe we could have taken different options. (On what went wrong) It was mainly our fielding, overall bowling wasn't bad. We should have taken a few catches and stopped them a bit earlier," he said.

When asked about the decision of not playing Adam Zampa in the game, Cummins said: "We only bowled 3 overs of spin, the ball wasn't gripping for us too. So opted to go without him. (On how he will deal with this loss) I will probably address it on whether we could have used different options, but don't want to dwell too much on it. We go back to a venue we know so well now."