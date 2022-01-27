During the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, Pakistan ended their long wait for a win over India in World Cups. In a Super 12 Group B game, Pakistan trounced India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. Both teams are set to face off against each other once again during the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Both teams will open their campaign against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Reacting to the news, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who is known for his bold remarks, has made a strong prediction regarding the outcome of the match.

Akhtar said that Pakistan will beat India as the former are a better T20 side.

"We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket. It's the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it's normal for India to lose," Akhtar told news agency ANI.

Pakistan's journey at the T20 World Cup last year ended in the semi-finals after they were beaten in a thriller by eventual champions Australia.

India, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the semi-finals after losing to Pakistan and eventual runner-ups New Zealand on the bounce.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be held between October 16 to November 13 across seven venues -- the MCG in Melbourne, the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Optus Stadium In Perth, Blundstone Arena in Hobart, the Adelaide Oval, The Gabba in Brisbane and the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

(With ANI Inputs)