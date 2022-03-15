Ex-Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slammed his country's mediocre outing with the bat as they folded for just 148 runs in the first innings in reply to Australia's 556/9 declared in the ongoing Karachi Test. The flurry of wickets that saw the back of seven Pakistan batters for just 100 runs on the board showcased the lack of application by the home team which disappointed many, including Akhtar. Akhtar took to Twitter to bring out his frustration, he wrote, "Haanji boredom duur ho gaya sab ka including me. 100/7 must be entertaining."

100/7 must be entertaining — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 14, 2022

After the pitch in the first Test in Rawalpindi was criticized for having very little assistance for bowlers, the Australian faster bowlers in Karachi exploited the barren patches in the Karachi track to good effect as they combined to claim five crucial wickets.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 36 runs as he turned into a spectator at the non-striker's end, seeing wickets tumble regularly from the other end.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was the main destroyer as he took three wickets for 29 runs in 13 overs, a spell which included five maidens.

Captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green took one wicket each. Pakistan were bowled out for 148 in reply to Australia's mammoth first innings score of 556/9 declared.

In their second innings, Australia were 81/1 at stumps on Day 3 enjoying a huge lead of 489 runs.