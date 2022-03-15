Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: An in-form Australian side will look to set a challenging total for Pakistan to chase in the fourth innings of the match on the fourth day of the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. After dismissing the home side for a paltry total of 148 runs in the first innings, the visitors were again led by batting stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne despite losing openers David Warner early. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

