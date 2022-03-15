Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Dominant Australia Aim To Bat Pakistan Out Of The Game
Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: An in-form Australian side will look to set a challenging total for Pakistan to chase in the fourth innings of the match on the fourth day of the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. After dismissing the home side for a paltry total of 148 runs in the first innings, the visitors were again led by batting stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne despite losing openers David Warner early. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live
No run.
No run.
Outside off, Marnus Labuschagne steers it to deep point for a single.
That kept low! Length ball, around off. Usman Khawaja blocks it off the bottom half of the bat.
Length ball, outside off. Usman Khawaja lifts his bat and lets it go.
On a length, on middle. Marnus Labuschagne tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
Length, outside off, Usman Khawaja dabs it down to deep point for a run.
Full and on middle and leg, defended to mid on.
On length and outside off, Khawaja tries to steer it to third man but couldn't beat Fawad Alam at gully.
An inswinging ball, on a length, Marnus Labuschagne keeps it out.
Short of a length, outside off. Usman Khawaja taps it behind point and crosses ends.
Touch fuller, on off. Usman Khawaja prods and blocks it out.
Back of a length, on middle, Usman Khawaja gets behind the line and knocks it back to the bowler.
Sliding leg side, Usman Khawaja tickles it. Mohammad Rizwan does well o dive to his right and stop the ball. Saved a certain boundary there!
Fuller, on off. Usman Khawaja defends it out towards covers.
Jaffa! Good length, outside off, angling away at 143 clicks. Marnus Labuschagne tries to defend but the ball whistles past the outside edge.
Back of a length, outside off. Usman Khawaja works it one-handed on the leg side for a single.
On a length, outside off. Marnus Labuschagne dabs it to third man for one.
Back of a length, outside off. Marnus Labuschagne Marnus Labuschagne steers it through cover-point for a couple.
Edged but didn't carry! Length ball, moving away, outside off. Marnus Labuschagne has a poke. The ball kisses the outside edge but dies on the way through. Falls well short of Mohammad Rizwan.