Former Indian cricket team batter Robin Uthappa recently recalled an emotional and powerful moment from Virat Kohli's early cricketing journey. Speaking on the KimAppa show, Uthappa shared how Kohli turned up and batted in a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi just hours after losing his father. Despite the pain and heartbreak, the young batter showed immense strength, composure and focus at the crease. The incident left a deep impression on Uthappa, who described the moment as both heartbreaking and beautiful. Kohli, just 18 at the time, arrived at the ground in complete silence. No one knew what had happened. He kept to himself, quietly preparing for the match. It wasn't until someone asked why he looked unusually quiet that he shared the news—that his father had died the night before.

Uthappa, who was playing for Karnataka in that match, said the moment shook everyone in the dressing room. “There was something very beautiful about it,” he said.

“You could see the grief in his eyes, but he was there, ready to bat. That day, I realised he was different."

Kohli's decision to play despite the personal loss wasn't about proving a point—it was about honouring his father's belief in his dream. His father, Prem Kohli, supported his cricket journey from the very beginning. By choosing to bat that day, Kohli paid a silent tribute to him. While the innings itself might not have been record-breaking in numbers, it was unforgettable in emotions and intent.

It showed the world a glimpse of the mental strength and discipline that would go on to define Virat Kohli's career.

Uthappa added, “That's the kind of love and respect he had for the game. Even at that age, he knew what cricket meant to his journey. He channelled that grief into performance."

Years later, this story continues to resonate as a symbol of Kohli's unmatched passion, professionalism, and deep emotional connection with the sport. The story also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices and emotional challenges athletes often face behind the scenes. For many, moments like these are never seen on camera or reflected in statistics, but they shape a sportsperson's character.

In Kohli's case, it became a turning point—a moment that not only revealed his mental toughness but also set the tone for the fierce, driven cricketer the world would come to know. For Uthappa and others who witnessed it, the memory remains unforgettable.