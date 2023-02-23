Pacer bowlers are arguably the most injury-prone cricketers in the game. While India's Jasprit Bumrah has been on the sideline for months, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi also continues to miss out on cricketing assignments every now and then. After he sustained an injury in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England, a plethora of reactions erupted on social media. In fact, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had said that the left-arm pacer should've continued to play the final by taking a painkiller.

As Shaheen looked to have hit his full form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was asked about Shoaib Akhtar's comments on Shaheen.

Making a big revelation, Shahid revealed that Akhtar used to take injections during his active days as a cricketer. As a result of this, the Rawalpindi Express finds it tough to walk nowadays.

“Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can't walk now!” Afridi said in a chat on the Pakistani channel Samaa TV.

“See, this is Shoaib Akhtar's class. He can do that. It's difficult, though. Everyone can't be Shoaib Akhtar. It's difficult to play with injury if you take injections and painkillers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let's leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!” Afridi added.

Shaheen undoubtedly remains one of the finest pacers of his generation. Whenever the southpaw doesn't play for Pakistan, the national team fails to perform at the optimum level. With this year set to see Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, Shaheen's fitness remains of utmost importance to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has faced severe criticism for playing an unfit Shaheen Afridi at times. They simply can't afford to do that anymore.

Featured Video Of The Day

Young Girls Who Eat, Sleep And Dream Cricket