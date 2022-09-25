Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar used to bowl bullets when he was still playing, and now he fires some with his blunt analyses, mainly of his own team's performances. But he also knew how to have fun in his playing days, and still remembers how to continue doing so. On Saturday, Akhtar took to Twitter to share a gem of a throwback picture, where he can be seen in a striped shirt and high-waisted trousers, rolled up above his ankles, as he enjoyed the sea at a beach in Karachi.

"Those high waisted days in Karachi. 90's were definitely fun for so many reasons i can't give," he captioned the picture with a laughing emoji.

Those high waisted days in Karachi. 90's were definitely fun for so many reasons i can't give pic.twitter.com/sCcdsUv3GK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2022

Akhtar, who played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan, made his last appearance for the country in the 2011 World Cup in their defeat to New Zealand in Pallekele.

Akhtar recently was all praise for star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Promoted

Kohli had credited Anushka after hitting a century against Afghanistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup. It was his first century in almost three years.

"Virat Kohli stated in his post-match interview that 'she's seen the worst side of me', vo apni begum ke baare me baat kar rahe the (He was talking about his wife). Hats off to Anushka Sharma, well done! You are an iron lady and he is the man made with steel, Mr. Virat Kohli," Akhtar had said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.