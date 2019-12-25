 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's Son Zoravar Motivates Him To Play In Most Unusual Way. Watch

Updated: 25 December 2019 13:47 IST

Shikhar Dhawan wants to spend "quality family time" ahead of his comeback in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 5, 2020.

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan suffered injuries on finger, neck, eyes and knee in concluding year 2019. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan is back into the Indian squad after missing out on India's recent series against the West Indies due to an injury. The 34-year-old left-handed opener has been included in squads for three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka and three-match One-day International rubber against Australia. Before making his comeback in the first T20I in Guwahati on January 5, 2020, Shikhar Dhawan wants to spend "quality family time". On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video of him amusingly being bashed by his son Zoravar, who was trying to motivate him to play.

"My head coach motivating me to play. Gabbar ko sirf chota gabbar hi maar sakta hai. Zoravar and my wife are coming to visit and I am so excited to spend quality family time with them," Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

In the video, adorable Zoravar can be seen kicking his dad on his head.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh commented laughing emojis on Dhawan's hilarious Instagram post.

Dhawan suffered injuries on finger, neck, eyes and knee in concluding year 2019. The Indian opener is ready to make a "fresh start"  in the new year, reminding his critics that his "class is permanent".

"This is a fresh start for me. I was hit on the finger, then on the neck, bruised eye and then stitches on the knee. Good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. So I am going to go and express myself," Dhawan told select group of reporters after finishing his training session in New Delhi.

Dhawan revealed that this New Year is special for him because his wife Ayesha and son Zorawar are "shifting their base to India".

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan is set to make a comeback from an injury
  • He has been included in squads for series against Sri Lanka and Australia
  • Dhawan said he wants to spend "quality family time" before comeback
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Eager For Fresh Start After Injury, Says He Hasn
Shikhar Dhawan Eager For Fresh Start After Injury, Says He Hasn't Forgotten How To Bat
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah Returns For Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs, Rohit Sharma Rested For T20Is
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video Of Him Dancing With Kids. Watch
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video Of Him Dancing With Kids. Watch
Mayank Agarwal Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In India
Mayank Agarwal Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In India's Squad For ODI Series Against West Indies
Mayank Agarwal Likely To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan For ODI Series Against West Indies: Report
Mayank Agarwal Likely To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan For ODI Series Against West Indies: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.