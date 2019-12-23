Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video Of Him Dancing With Kids. Watch

Shikhar Dhawan is currently recovering from a knee injury but he didn't shy away from shaking a leg with some children. "There's always a child inside you," Shikhar Dhawan captioned a video on Instagram, dancing with some children. "I loved spreading happiness to the world and it was lovely to see these kids dancing and expressing themselves by bringing out their inner beauty," the Indian opener added. In the adorable video, most of the kids are seen with huge smiles on their faces as they dance with the cricket star, who is in his usual cheerful avatar. One kid in particular, seen in the front in a blue shirt, steals the show with his swagger and enthusiasm.

Watch the cute video here:

The video was watched over 20,000 times within 20 minutes of Dhawan uploading it on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Dhawan is recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the T20 International (T20I) and One-day International (ODI) series against the West Indies. He last played for India in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Dhawan, who made his international debut in 2010, has been a key player for the national team, especially in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

The left-handed opener has represented India in 34 Tests, 133 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He has scored 2315 Test runs, 5518 runs in ODIs and 1504 runs in the shortest format of the game. Dhawan holds the average of 44.50 in the ODIs and has proved to be crucial for India as an opener.