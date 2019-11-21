 
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pictures With Hospital Staff, Hardik Pandya Wins Over Internet With Witty Reply

Updated: 21 November 2019 23:35 IST

Hardik Pandya won over the internet with his witty reply on Shikhar Dhawan's Twitter post.

Shikhar Dhawan posted pictures with hospital staff on Twitter. © Twitter

India limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan, however, failed to shine on ground during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 here on Thursday, but he brought smiles on the faces of hospital staff where he was taken following a minor injury. During the game, Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee and was taken to a hospital where he clicked selfies with the hospital staffs. Posting few images on Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "We Fall, We Break, but then... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days."

After his post, Hardik Pandya took a funny dig at the opener and said: "Haha Jatta pura hospital theek kar raha tha?"

While Delhi registered a 77-run win over Maharashtra, Dhawan could only play a 24-run knock. After putting 167/5, Delhi wrapped up their opponents at 90 runs in 17.2 overs.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan got injured while playing for Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali
  • Shikhar Dhawan posted a few pictures with hospital staff on Twitter
  • Hardik Pandya came up with a witty reply on Shikhar Dhawan's post
