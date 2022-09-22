India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is quite active on social media. Dhawan, who is not a part of India's team for the ongoing T20I series against India, often posts reels on Instagram to keep his fans entertained. Recently, Dhawan took to social media and joined a trend in which one has to identify some famous Bollywood songs from the year 1998 and do their signature steps. Dhawan nailed the trend and performed the signature steps of famous songs like 'Mujhko Kya Hua Hai, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Aati Kya Khandala and O Oh Jaane Jaana'.

"All time #bollywood favourites," Dhawan captioned the reel on Instagram.

During a recent interaction with NDTV, Dhawan spoke about how the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India keeps him motivated and how he always tries to look after his fitness to be in good shape.

"I feel grateful that my hard work has made me capable of achieving so much. Most certainly, the 2023 world cup keeps driving me, but it is more my love for sports and dedication to my game. I make sure that I keep my fitness always on the top level and keep doing the work - whether it's skill work or fitness work or emotional wellbeing. I maintain consistency to grasp every chance of improvement, and we are looking forward to the World Cup and put a great impact in every match," Dhawan told NDTV.

Notably, Dhawan was left out of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Dhawan last played a T20I during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021.